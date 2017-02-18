In the final week of blind auditions for The Voice UK, longstanding coach Will.i.am demonstrated exactly why he was worthy of a spot on the judging panel – by composing a brand new song on the fly that put most of the auditionees to shame.
As you can see in the clip above, Will.i.am’s improvised “fiyah fiyah!” collaboration with The Voice house band (inspired by qualities he was looking for in singers) was a pretty great tune – and many viewers were extremely impressed.
In fact, many viewers were so impressed that they demanded Will.i.am release the song as a single, so they could enjoy it to their heart’s content.
Even Will.i.am’s fellow coach Jennifer Hudson seemed to be a fan, tweeting her approval while the episode was airing.
So overall, Will’s next move seems pretty clear to us – time to get into the recording studio and bring “FIYAH” to the people. Democracy in action.
