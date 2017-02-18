In the final week of blind auditions for The Voice UK, longstanding coach Will.i.am demonstrated exactly why he was worthy of a spot on the judging panel – by composing a brand new song on the fly that put most of the auditionees to shame.

Inside the mind of a Producer. . . @iamwill's next hit? You heard it here first. It's gonna be Fiyah 🔥 #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/OrnpH3nenO — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) February 18, 2017

As you can see in the clip above, Will.i.am’s improvised “fiyah fiyah!” collaboration with The Voice house band (inspired by qualities he was looking for in singers) was a pretty great tune – and many viewers were extremely impressed.

I didn’t think I could love @iamwill on @TheVoiceUK any more and then the Fire Fire Fire song came along... 🔥 #TheVoiceUK — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) February 18, 2017

https://t.co/Ds2AayF8M4 writing a song while on the voice U.K. 😂😂😂😂 he's actually so funny #TheVoiceUK — ♡ Brenna ♡ (@BrennaKeane) February 18, 2017

In fact, many viewers were so impressed that they demanded Will.i.am release the song as a single, so they could enjoy it to their heart’s content.

You definitely need to bring 'Bring That Fire' out as a single @iamwill, heard it on @thevoiceuk, fantastic song! <3 #BringThatFire — Roxiie's Treasures (@RoxiiesTreasure) February 18, 2017

FIRE FIRE FIRE 🔥🔥 that needs to be released as a song @iamwill #TheVoiceUK — Cerys Emily 💫 (@SamSmithFan_XX) February 18, 2017

So when is @iamwill going to drop this new song?! Actually loved it 😂 #TheVoiceUk — becca' (@Beccaabbott46) February 18, 2017

That fire tune is a banger 😂🙌🏻💃🏼 #TheVoiceUK — Zed (@zedsam09) February 18, 2017

Even Will.i.am’s fellow coach Jennifer Hudson seemed to be a fan, tweeting her approval while the episode was airing.

So overall, Will’s next move seems pretty clear to us – time to get into the recording studio and bring “FIYAH” to the people. Democracy in action.

The Voice continues on ITV on Saturdays at 8.00pm