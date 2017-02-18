Now this is more like it. The final judge for Let It Shine has been announced, and it's only Robbie Williams.

Not only that, but we'll also be seeing an (almost) complete Take That line-up, as Robbie joins Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald for a reunion performance on the final of the BBC1 show.

Although the BBC are so far staying tight-lipped about what song they will be singing, we are promised it will be "of one of the band's biggest hits". That doesn't really narrow it down, mind.

Sadly there's still no Jason Orange to make it a full set. Orange quit the band in 2014 - despite insisting that there had been "no fallings out" with his bandmates.

Of being on the show for one week only, Williams said: "I’m looking forward to being back with Gary, Mark and Howard on Let It Shine and am excited to be a guest judge for the very special final.” What a shame Robbie tribe act Dan Budd didn't make it this far through the competition, eh?

There have been three permanent judges throughout Let It Shine: Gary Barlow, Dannii Minogue and Martin Kemp.

The fourth chair has been something of a hotseat, with Glee and West End star Amber Riley on the panel for round one, Lulu taking to the desk for the second round and US chat show host Ricki Lake and former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts booked for the first and second live shows respectively.

Three bands will make it through to the final and they will each perform twice in front of the judges but it’s the viewers at home who will ultimately decide the winners.

The five boys who eventually win will take their a place in The Band - a touring theatre production that will feature the music of Take That.