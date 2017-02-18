A major Star Wars: Episode VIII question has finally been answered: does The Last Jedi refer to a single Jedi, or a gang of them?

Unfortunately, the English language has a bit of a problem when it comes to singular and plural nouns: sheep, trousers, scissors, deer, pants. Sometimes you just can't tell from the context whether you're talking about one or more.

Which is why we are very grateful for the release of several foreign-language titles for the film, which the adjectives reveal that Jedi is definitely plural.

So in French you have "Les Derniers Jedi" (that's plural!) while in Spanish it is Los Últimos Jedi (plural!), and the Germany get Die Letzten Jedi (also plural!).

So, who are the last Jedi? Most likely the title refers to Luke Skywalker and Rey, who finally met at the end of The Force Awakens.

But this latest development opens it up to all comers: what if Kylo Ren switches to the light side, for instance? What if we come across new Jedi? What if Rey's father is involved?

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi will be released on 18th December 2017