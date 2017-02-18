Donald Glover will star as Simba and James Earl Jones will return to the part of his father Mufasa for the live-action remake of The Lion King.

Earl Jones voiced the regal lion in the 1994 animated film, which Disney is rebooting following the success of live-action versions of The Jungle Book and Cinderella. The film studio will also be hoping for success with the much-anticipated Emma Watson movie Beauty and the Beast.

Director Jon Favreau revealed the news on Twitter, writing:

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

He also tweeted a photo of Glover, writing: "I just can’t wait to be king. #Simba”

The Community star, who is currently lined up to play Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars Han Solo standalone movie, will voice the part of adult Simba.

Favreau previously directed The Jungle Book, which was a box office hit and used groundbreaking visual effects techniques and new technology to created a photo-realistic look.