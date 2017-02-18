Another week, another action-packed round of blind auditions on The Voice UK. And while we can see plenty of tear-jerking performances and backstage shenanigans on screen, there are also many behind-the-scenes secrets hidden away.

From unshown audition rounds, to the real reason the judges are reluctant to turn, here’s exactly how the blind auditions work on The Voice UK.

The blind audition isn’t a contestant’s first audition

Like almost all talent shows on the box, the thousands of hopeful acts pining for a spot in the final audition room have to be filtered down by a panel of producers. In fact, you've got to blast through three audition stages before you reach the blind audition, Team Tom contestant Charlie Drew told RadioTimes.com.

Charlie Drew during his blind audition

And although the producers don’t face their chairs away from contestants, the preliminary auditions aren't the most stress-free experience ­– “There’s just a room with three people and they don’t give anything away. They just say ‘thank you, we’ll be in touch’,” says Drew.

Contestants perform in The Voice studio before they sing to the coaches

It’s never going to be easy for contestants to sing for a record deal in front of an audience of 2,000 and behind Tom Jones, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale. But luckily, the singers have a feel for the studio by the time they’re gunning to impress the coaches.

All singers you see on screen take part in a rehearsal with the live band a week before their blind audition. The coaches aren’t present during this preparation, but seeing as they face away from the contestant on the night anyway, it’s quite a realistic try-out for the contestant – minus the mind-numbing pressure of a TV audience of millions judging every note from their living rooms, of course.

The Contestants don’t just pick one song

Although the contestants hope to win over coaches with a single one-minute-thirty performance, each singer actually has to put forward three song choices to discuss with producers.

Once both producers and contestant decide on a song, the singer is then passed on to The Voice’s master of music, David Tench, to sort out exactly what the band will play. “He’s such a talented guy,” said Drew. “David called me up and asked if they could make a few changes to my arrangement – it made the song so much better.”