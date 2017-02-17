We’re just going to come out and say it: Helen Mirren is playing Jason Statham’s mum in The Fate Of The Furious.

The Oscar-winning star of The Queen and winner of three consecutive Baftas for Best Actress between 1992 and 1994 is starring as the mother of Jason Statham in the eighth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise – and you can thank Luke Evans for the announcement.

The Beauty and the Beast star, who plays Statham’s brother in the Fast & Furious films, dished out the news to Yahoo, despite not appearing in the latest release.

Speaking about his character, who was put in a coma in the 7th film, Evans said: “He’s in a military hospital because he’s the most wanted man in the world, but he’s got a very powerful brother, and he’s now got a mum as well, who’s played by Helen Mirren.”

Mirren originally signed on to the film back in June last year, joining Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron, who’ll play villain Cipher. Who, you never know, could also turn out to be related to Statham too.

Here's hoping Danny Dyer turns up at some point as Statham's estranged brother.

Fast & Furious 8 will be released April 17th 2017