Prepare for powerful scenes in Hollyoaks next week as rapist Finn O’Connor attacks lawyer James Nightingale in prison and holds him hostage.

The character of Finn returned to screens last week following a two-year absence, after being jailed in 2015 for raping teacher John Paul McQueen and the attempted rape of Nancy Osborne.

Now due for parole, Finn has turned to stepmother Diane to help him get released, but when news reached John Paul on the outside that his attacker could soon be free it sent Mr McQueen into meltdown.

Trying to help, boyfriend James agreed to legally represent Finn but only to ensure he remains behind bars, however, the issue has understandably driven a wedge between the couple. Little does James know it’s pushed JP back into the arms of his ex, Ste, with the pair on the verge of going public with their reignited romance.

In Monday’s E4 episode, a prison visit ends in horror for James as he pushes Finn too far and he unleashes a violent attack and holds him hostage in the interview room.

It’s unlikely this will help Finn’s case and no doubt keep him locked up, but at what cost to James? Can he escape Finn’s clutches? And what further impact will this have on his relationship with John Paul? That’s if they even have a relationship any more…