Ex-EastEnders star Alex Ferns is joining BBC Scotland soap River City.

The actor memorably played Walford's abusive Trevor Morgan, whose domestic violence storyline with wife Little Mo (played by Kacey Ainsworth) won critical acclaim and a slew of awards back in 2002. Little Mo famously fought back against her tormentor and attacked Trevor with an iron, which led to her being jailed. Trevor was later killed off in a fire.

Ferns is once again playing a nasty piece of work, with his River City character Rick Harper being described as a 'criminal with no moral code'. Rick is the illegitimate son of gangster Billy Kennedy and comes to Sheildinch intent on bringing down rival bad boy Lenny Murdoch.

"I'm excited about my character," commented Ferns, "I think he's going to be charming and funny, but can turn violent if he has to. Obviously I'm nothing like that! I love being back in Scotland, it's going to be great working on a show that's Scottish, made for Scotland. The set is incredible and everyone here seems really friendly."

Ferns starts filming on River City next week and his first episode hits screens in March.

