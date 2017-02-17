For most, June Brown is synonymous with Dot Cotton, the religious, hypercondriac matriarch who’s been working the launderette in EastEnders since 1985. Well, prepare to be blown away as it turns out that a whole decade before she even reached Albert Square, the actress had a role in Coronation Street.

Brown, who turned 90 yesterday, had a role on the rival soap from 1970 to 1971 as Mrs Parsons. To mark her birthday, the Corrie crew shared a throwback clip of Mrs P in action.

Happy 90th birthday to soap legend June Brown. Before the @bbceastenders Square she graced the Street. Here's a look back to 1971. #Corrie pic.twitter.com/dhgqrv20nm — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) February 16, 2017

You think you know someone.

Brown will always be a true EastEnder, though – and her fellow cast members brought this to light when they celebrated her birthday with a washing machine cake, in a nod to her character’s career.

Earlier we surprised June with a special cake for her 90th birthday.

Once again, happy birthday from everyone at #EastEnders.🎉🎁 pic.twitter.com/Hk509z96EN — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) February 16, 2017

Dot would have been chuffed with that.