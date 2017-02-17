After years corralling deadly machines on Robot Wars and sampling outer-space gadgetry on Red Dwarf, Craig Charles is set to join another technology-themed TV series – Channel 5’s The Gadget Show, which is headed for a major revamp after broadcasting more than 300 episodes.

According to Channel 5, the “new, surprising, and maybe a little bit shocking” version of the long-running series (which began in 2004) will attempt to be far more topical in nature, filming close to broadcast every week from a new studio base in Birmingham and including a regular monologue from anchor Charles about the biggest tech stories of the week.

The series will consist of 12 hour-long episodes, and will begin broadcasting early next month.

Charles also won’t be the only new face to join the team, with tech journalist Georgie Barrat joining longstanding hosts Jon Bentley and Ortis Deley to test, investigate and review the world’s best gadgets every week, and unannounced new segments also set to rejig the format for the Gadget Show's 25th series.

“I’ve always been into my gadgets and have been involved with tech on other shows I’ve done like Robot Wars and Red Dwarf, so I’m really delighted to be joining such a legendary programme," Charles said in a release. "Hopefully, it will impress my kids and they’ll think of me as a ‘cool dad’ for once!

Gadget Show hosts Jon Bentley, Craig Charles, Georgie Barrat and Ortis Deley

"I’m more of an enthusiast than an expert, but technology is such a big part of all our lives these days that you can’t help but be fascinated with it. I see myself as the everyman, asking experts the questions we all want the answers to, and making the subject as accessible as possible.

"I’m also looking forward to using social media to make the relationship between The Gadget Show and its audience as interactive as possible. I can’t wait to get started!”

In other words, then, the Gadget Show machine may have just got a serious tune-up. Adjust your sets accordingly.

The Gadget Show will return to Channel 5 next month