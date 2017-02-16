Which is your favourite Love Actually storyline? LOVE is all around, but whose story is the Christmas movie's number one? ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Sarah Doran Thursday 16 February 2017 at 3:33PM Last December RadioTimes.com readers declared Love Actually Britain's favourite Christmas film of all time so it's no wonder everyone is SO excited that a sequel will air on Red Nose Day, actually. As the creators and cast reassemble we've all been discussing which plots we'd like to see continue, and where we envision the original characters to be at this point in time. So with that in mind, we simply have to ask: which Love Actually plot was ACTUALLY the best? Cast your vote below: What's the best Love Actually plot? continue reading