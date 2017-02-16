Last December RadioTimes.com readers declared Love Actually Britain's favourite Christmas film of all time so it's no wonder everyone is SO excited that a sequel will air on Red Nose Day, actually.

As the creators and cast reassemble we've all been discussing which plots we'd like to see continue, and where we envision the original characters to be at this point in time.

So with that in mind, we simply have to ask: which Love Actually plot was ACTUALLY the best?

Cast your vote below: