New alternate history drama SS-GB is coming to BBC1 – here's everything you need to know

What time is SS-GB on TV?

Dystopian drama SS-GB will be occupying the prime time Sunday night slot from 9pm on 19 February on BBC1.

What’s it about?

SS-GB is set in a disturbing alternative reality in 1941, which imagines that England and Wales is under Nazi occupation having lost the Battle of Britain. It focuses on British Detective Douglas Archer who is forced to work under the brutal SS in occupied London.

There are pockets of resistance throughout Britain, but after a German pilot is murdered by a British Resistance fighter, tensions in London are higher than ever.

Archer is investigating a murder which drags him into a treacherous world where the stakes are as high as the ultimate outcome of the war.

The detective must deal with the following dilemma: Can he carry out his duty to defend law and order when he is working for the wrong side? And what is he willing to risk in the fight against fascism?

Who’s in the cast?

Sam Riley takes on the role of Archer; his most notable parts include playing Ian Curtis in Control, the biopic of the singer, and he was more recently in Maleficant alongside Angelina Jolie.

Kate Bosworth (Super Man Returns, Still Alice) plays Barbara Barga, an elusive American journalist who may be able to help Archer – if he can trust her.

Archer’s lover Sylvia Manning is portrayed by Maeve Dermody (And Then There Were None, Marcella).

Other cast members include James Cosmo (Game of Thrones, Trainspotting), Aneurin Barnard (War and Peace) and Rainer Bock (Inglorious Basterds).

Is it an adaptation of a book?

Yes. The drama has been adapted from Len Deighton’s 1978 alternate history novel of the same name. The TV series has been written by Bafta Award winners and James Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Here you go.