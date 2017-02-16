The Real Marigold hotel returned to our screens last night and fans just couldn’t get enough of Paul Nicholas’ great quest for underwear, the beauty of India and the general wholesomeness of the episode.
The reality TV show sees eight senior celebrities jetting off to India to explore whether it would make a good place for retirement.
Perhaps the highlight of the series debut was when EastEnders actor Paul Nicholas conducted an extensive mission to find pants. Unfortunately this included him making the following announcement: “I was going to buy six but as I’m feeling quite queasy, I think I’d better buy eight.”
Viewers were delighted with his hunt for boxers, especially because he opted for Playboy pants in the end.
But as Nicholas himself said, why not?
Viewers also loved how wholesome the show was – especially for reality TV...
But, of course, there was some nostalgia for last year's crew... and their gassy ways.