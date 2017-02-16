The Real Marigold hotel returned to our screens last night and fans just couldn’t get enough of Paul Nicholas’ great quest for underwear, the beauty of India and the general wholesomeness of the episode.

The reality TV show sees eight senior celebrities jetting off to India to explore whether it would make a good place for retirement.

Perhaps the highlight of the series debut was when EastEnders actor Paul Nicholas conducted an extensive mission to find pants. Unfortunately this included him making the following announcement: “I was going to buy six but as I’m feeling quite queasy, I think I’d better buy eight.”

Viewers were delighted with his hunt for boxers, especially because he opted for Playboy pants in the end.

#therealmarigoldhotel is funnier than I thought 😂 playboy underpants 😂 — Lucy Wilkinson (@lwilks91) February 15, 2017

Never thought I could be so charmed by a pensioner buying Playboy pants #TheRealMarigoldHotel — Emma Bullimore (@EmmaBullimore) February 15, 2017

But as Nicholas himself said, why not?

Playboy underwear for a 72 year old.. why not?! #TheRealMarigoldHotel — Paul Nicholas (@paulnicholastv) February 15, 2017

Viewers also loved how wholesome the show was – especially for reality TV...

#TheRealMarigoldHotel Series 2. Once again an absolute gem. Not about celeb personality clashes but how beauty of India impacts on each one. — CJ (@cjharry) February 15, 2017

Loving Paul Nicholas. What a lovely man with a fab sense of humour. 😊😍 #therealmarigoldhotel — Cheryl (@ChattyB1) February 15, 2017

How often do you watch something so pleasant, and uplifting as #therealmarigoldhotel ? No adverts. No phone ins. BBC at its finest. — Matteo (@timt1591) February 16, 2017

Absolutely loved #therealmarigoldhotel. Good to know that lots of adventures await, whether you're in your 60s, 70s or 80s. India stunning. — Anne Gillion (@annegillion) February 15, 2017

But, of course, there was some nostalgia for last year's crew... and their gassy ways.