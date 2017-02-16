A new trio of Top Gear presenters will be back on Sunday nights in March, the BBC has confirmed.

After a stalled start last year, the slimmed down line-up of Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid will be hitting the grid on Sunday 5th March at 8pm on BBC2 for the next series, as seen in the above publicity shot.

There is, of course, no place for Chris Evans, who stepped down last year saying he gave it his best shot but that his efforts were "not enough". However, the BBC has assured fans that racing legends Sabine Schmitz and Eddie Jordan will appear in one-off films as they did in the last series.

Already the BBC has sought to whet the appetites of the show’s fans with a trailer featuring Matt LeBlanc rescuing a group of naked ramblers on the Isle of Man. It also featured fellow presenters Chris Harris and Rory Reid enduring an awkward BBC car insurance interview with a strict risk assessor.

LeBlanc tells the interviewer that there will be "no fire" on the second series of the rebooted show before The Stig emerges with flames coming from his sleeve.

The trailer is also interwoven with clips from the new series, including a moment when Reid is seen crashing his taxi in Kazakhstan and Harris drives a Ferrari FXX K in Daytona, Florida.

The departure of Evans left the show’s producers in a race against time to make new episodes of the rebooted show.

As RadioTimes.com revealed last year, the BBC motoring programme initially committed to making up to 18 episodes in its first year, including two Christmas specials. So far only six have been shot and broadcast.