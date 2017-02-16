Miranda Hart is making her West End debut as Miss Hannigan in a theatre production of Annie.

The comedian and Call the Midwife actress will be reprising the role of the villainous, alcoholic, child-hating orphanage owner – previously portrayed on screen by Carol Burnett in 1982 and Cameron Diaz in 2014.

The last West End production of Annie opened at the Victoria Palace Theatre in 1998.

Set in 1930s New York during the Great Depression, Annie is the story of an 11-year-old girl who wants to escape from a life of misery at Miss Hannigan's orphanage and find her parents.

Hart described it as "a dream role" that she never thought would become a reality.

"But here we are and I have a newly found musical theatre-esque spring in my step," she said.

"I hope people will leave the theatre feeling life is a little better and dreamier and jollier after watching it, as much as we feel that performing it," added Hart.

"Now if you'll excuse me, I have some leg-warmers to put on."

Annie will open at The Piccadilly Theatre on 5 June 2017