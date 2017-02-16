League of Fandoms 2017: February - Match 2 Let the battle begin in the second 90 minute head to head clash of the 2017 season ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times Staff Thursday 16 February 2017 at 4:00PM POLLS OPEN: 4.00pm GMT POLLS CLOSE: 5.30pm GMT Banished v Home Fires LoF 2017 Match 2 - Banished v Home Fires Star Trek v Versailles LoF 2017 Match 2 - Star Trek v Versailles Twin Peaks v The Musketeers LoF 2017 Match 2 - Twin Peaks v The Musketeers The Walking Dead v Outlander LoF 2017 Match 2 - The Walking Dead v Outlander Merlin v The X-Files LoF 2017 Match 2 - Merlin v The X-Files Hannibal v Poldark LoF 2017 Match 2 - Hannibal v Poldark POLLS OPEN: 4.00pm GMT POLLS CLOSE: 5.30pm GMT What is the League of Fandoms? continue reading