It is no secret that a film revolving almost entirely around mystical creatures requires a hefty amount of visual effects – but a new VFX breakdown of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has shown that the work went way beyond the beasts themselves.

Not only was a lot of hard graft needed to make it look like the story took place in 1920s New York, but the actual interiors of the buildings were totally invented, too.

Rodeo Visual Effects Company completely fabricated the extravagant and grandiose interior of the Magical Congress of the United States of America – including little details right down to the revolving door.

Check out this video to see what other mesmerising work went into the backdrop for the film.