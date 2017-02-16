Sky Atlantic's Arctic chiller Fortitude could be back for a third run, with series creator Simon Donald said to be considering "new and intriguing storylines" for the eponymous Norwegian town.



Season two only began airing on 26th January but with the entire 10-part run immediately made available on demand, many viewers have been ploughing through the gory, gripping mystery and are already asking whether there will be more to come.

Have finished #Fortitude S2 *lets out long sigh*. It was at times gruesome, hideous & horrific, but always brilliant. Hope there is a S3. — J (@EyesWatchin) February 2, 2017

Wot an ending roll on series 3 #fortitude — becky brady (@bek75) January 31, 2017

Just finished watching series 2 of #fortitude one word AMAZING! episode 9 cut deep. — Mr Final (@Shady_Final) February 2, 2017

The enigmatic ending certainly leaves the door open for a return and while Sky are yet to make an announcement either way, a source has revealed that Donald is making plans to continue the story.

“Simon is currently exploring new and intriguing storylines for future trips to Fortitude,” the source told RadioTimes.com.

Just what those storylines might entail is impossible to predict, but we’ve already had deadly prehistoric wasps, infant cannibalism and a murderous shaman, so they're likely to be shocking, surreal and probably quite bloody.

It's also likely that a new series would attract some heavyweight acting talent – series one boasted stars including Michael Gambon, Christopher Eccleston and Stanley Tucci, while the latest run has brought in Dennis Quaid and Parminder Nagra, alongside returning stars Sofie Grabol, Richard Dormer and Luke Treadaway.

Fans shouldn't hold their breath, though. If Sky does decide to recommission Fortitude, there's likely to be something of a wait – there was a gap of two years between the first and second series.

Fortitude continues on Thursdays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic with the entire first and second series available now as a box set to Sky and NowTV subscribers