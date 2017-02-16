As you may have heard people screaming from the rooftops – a Love Actually sequel is being made for Red Nose Day, and almost all of the original cast is reuniting for it!

The short film for Comic Relief, Red Nose Day Actually, started filming today and Emma Freud – director of Red Nose Day and partner of Love Actually writer Richard Curtis – has shared a couple of behind-the-scenes photos.

Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played one of the most adorable father and son duos in the history of rom-coms, are back (and so is that inevitable, inescapable Love Actually turtle neck):

And you may recognise the location of their particular scene in the follow-up film... Yes, that's THE bench. You know, the one where young Sam confesses he's suffering the "total agony of being love".

So this just happened. #rednosedayactually day 1 of filming. Might have cried a tiny bit. pic.twitter.com/DQ3GxNSwLp — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017

And remember little Joanna – played by Olivia Olson – the object of Sam's affection?

Well, this is what she looks like now:

Oh hello #rednosedayactually cast member looking slightly older than she did in the original film.... pic.twitter.com/6OY7SHP9dc — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017

And here’s a snap of Richard Curtis raring to go after some breakfast…

Day 1 in the #rednosedayactually house. Coffee. Bacon sandwiches. Now on way to meet the cast... pic.twitter.com/SoelO6HX8P — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017

Hopefully we can expect to see photos of the rest of the star-studded returning cast, too. Namely Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson.