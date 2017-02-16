Could Mel Gibson – original Mad Max actor and Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge director – be at the helm of the Suicide Squad sequel?

Although no official offer has come his way, The Hollywood Reporter claims Gibson is in early talks with Warner Bros. and is familiarising himself with the source material. But he's not alone: reportedly other directors such as Daniel Espinosa (Life) are also in the running to take the reins of the worst heroes ever.

It’s not yet clear if Will Smith’s Deadshot, Jared Leto's Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn will return.

As for David Ayer, the man behind the polarising Suicide Squad original, he’ll still be working in the DC extended universe by directing Gotham City Sirens, the Harley Quinn spin-off (again starring Robbie).

If Gibson is appointed then anti-superhero fans might expect a gritty sequel, judging his previous blood-spattering film Apacolato and Hacksaw Ridge. His appointment would also mark the first Oscar-winning director (for Braveheart) to join the DC Extended Universe.

However, we may have a long while to wait to see the end product, as no hint of release date has been provided by Warner Bros. The chances are it’ll come out after the six other DC films due to hit cinemas by the end of 2020 – the nearest of which is Wonder Woman, out June 2nd this year.