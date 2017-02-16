Amanda Holden has swapped the safe confines of the Britain’s Got Talent judging chair for the somewhat more precarious seat of a broomstick.

She is swooping in to join the cast of The Worst Witch as head teacher Miss Pentangle, whose school is taking part in the Annual Spelling Bee against Cackle’s Academy.

It seems that there is underlying beef between Miss Pentangle and Miss Hardbroom – played by Raquel Cassidy who was Ms Baxter in Downton Abbey.

Here’s a sneak peek of Holden suddenly appearing in rooms and making cats materialise out of nowhere alongside Game of Thrones actress Bella Ramsey as Mildred Hubble...