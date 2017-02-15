Our lives just got "flipped-turned upside down" as the Prince of a town called Bel-Air has teamed up with James Corden for an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

Will Smith hasn't forgotten any of the words as he raps along to the theme from his 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, with a gleeful Corden at the wheel.

The extended trailer for the Apple Music show also reveals how the tech giant will be adapting Carpool Karaoke, capitalising on Corden's success with the format on his US chat show.

Showrunners have put other celebrities in the driving seat to take Corden's place, pairing Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane, Michael Strahan and Jeff Gordon, Blake Shelton and Chelsea Handler, John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal, and Billy Eichner and Metallica.

Carpool Karaoke will span 16 half-hour episodes and take things beyond the vehicle as the celebs head to laundromats, bars, doughnut shops, supermarkets and helicopters (for a performance of "I Believe I Can Fly" by Smith and Corden that actually takes place in the sky).

There's no release date for the standalone series just yet – but the trailer promises it is "coming soon".