Name: Bill Oddie

Age: 75

Famous, why? For being a musician, actor, presenter, campaigner and writer.

Biography: Alongside Tim Brooke-Taylor and Graeme Garden, Bill Oddie was part of surreal comedy trio The Goodies in the 1970s – their most memorable hit was The Funky Gibbon. He is also a keen ornithologist and presented Springwatch and Autumnwatch between 2005 and 2008.

He says: “On some of my previous trips to India I saw worse things like standing at the river and seeing two dead bodies floating past. Part of my reasoning is that on those trips we were actually looking for how horrible it was – polluted rivers and snapper turtles being introduced to clean up the bodies.

“I’ve never understood people saying ‘a massage, it’s fantastic’. I don’t get it. I did have one – and that’s why I don’t get it! I absolutely couldn’t retire there, if for no other reason than the noise would drive me up the flipping wall. I have been in India both the quietest place in the world and the noisiest place in the world. The quietest was in Jim Corbett National Park. Absolutely wonderful peace. But then walk down the street in Kolkata…”

Then... Oddie busting a move to The Funky Gibbon

Now... a good few years later with Springwatch co-presenters Simon King and Kate Humble

