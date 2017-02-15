When is The Real Marigold Hotel on TV?

Fresh on the heels of a Christmas special, the new series of The Real Marigold Hotel is back on screens on Wednesday 15th February at 9pm on BBC1.

Is it the same celebs as last time?

No. Sadly we've bid farewell to Miriam Margoyles & co after their festive jaunt to Japan and Florida and for this series we welcome a brand new batch of famous faces.

Bill Oddie

Who has signed up?

Packing their bags and heading to India this year are: wildlife presenter Bill Oddie, actress Amanda Barrie, soul singer Sheila Ferguson, entertainer Lionel Blair, commentator Dennis Taylor, TV personality Rustie Lee, agony aunt Dr Miriam Stoppard and actor and singer Paul Nicholas. They'll be exploring retirement in India over the course of four episodes.

Where is The Real Marigold Hotel filmed?

This year the series is set in the tropical paradise of Kerala, southern India, with the celebrities living together in a 16th century mansion by the sea in Kochi. Episode one will follow them as they visit the area's famed waterways.