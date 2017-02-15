It was a Valentines Day to remember last night as Tom Hardy (and Woodstock the dog) returned to CBeebies Bedtime Stories for another tale to settle kids to sleep. That was the plan, anyway.

As word soon spread the hard man of Taboo would be getting his hooks into Tom McLaughlin's The Cloudspotter, Hardy started trending on Twitter. And not because of the book.

See if you can spot who he was appealing to...

Tom hardy reading a bedtime story fixes everything😩😍 pic.twitter.com/I15RUfz080 — Faye🐝 (@Dracoslouis) February 14, 2017

@CBeebiesHQ Look at that grin at the end...Tom knows who his audience is going to be. 😉😍 pic.twitter.com/dbK7FYesyx — Married To A Geek (@MarriedtoaGeek1) February 14, 2017

Still not sure who the show was catering for?

Ok watched #cbeebies bedtime story with my 5yr old, she said "mummy do you like that man on tv, I was "oh yes baby I do" lol 😍 #TomHardy Cxx — Claire shepherd (@Claireshep13) February 14, 2017

Do you remember where you were when Elvis died? When the Berlin Wall came down? When Tom Hardy read the @CBeebiesHQ bedtime story? — Abi Gregory (@abigregory) February 14, 2017

Thanks CBeebies, for the best 5 minutes of my life.

Love, everybody. 💕 pic.twitter.com/0WKmmLW4XQ — Laverne (@IMAwlEarsTT) February 14, 2017

My son just now " DAD, why did mom just say 'oh yes, I'm all tucked in for a bed time story'?" #TomHardy #BedTimeStory 😳 — Holly84 (@fairnholly) February 15, 2017

It definitely wasn't Taboo audiences...

Whoa, the latest episode of Taboo on Cbeebies has really shaken things up. — MrSloth (@SlothBracelet) February 14, 2017

Or the kids...

Watched Tom Hardy read Bedtime Story on CBeebies tonight with 9 month old niece & my sister.Out of the 3 of us my niece was least interested — Becky Gorf (@beckstergorf) February 14, 2017

Just what kind of person could Tom Hardy make so happy?

Jewellery - £100



Flowers - £40



Efforts paling into insignificance because Tom Hardy is reading a bedtime story on CBeebies...



Priceless! — chris morgon (@c_morgon) February 14, 2017

Yes. That would be me watching CBeebies. A 40+ woman with no kids! #TomHardy 😍 pic.twitter.com/PjNQd4LBC0 — K (@YourRedHead69) February 14, 2017

Guess we'll never know...

You can watch Tom Hardy’s CBeebies Bedtime Story on the iPlayer.