It was a Valentines Day to remember last night as Tom Hardy (and Woodstock the dog) returned to CBeebies Bedtime Stories for another tale to settle kids to sleep. That was the plan, anyway.
As word soon spread the hard man of Taboo would be getting his hooks into Tom McLaughlin's The Cloudspotter, Hardy started trending on Twitter. And not because of the book.
See if you can spot who he was appealing to...
Still not sure who the show was catering for?
It definitely wasn't Taboo audiences...
Or the kids...
Just what kind of person could Tom Hardy make so happy?
Guess we'll never know...
You can watch Tom Hardy’s CBeebies Bedtime Story on the iPlayer.