Prue Leith breaks silence on Bake Off auditions: "I'm close but I know there are two people in the running"

Prue Leith has confirmed that she has auditioned for The Great British Bake Off and is “certainly one of the runners” to land the coveted job.

RadioTimes.com revealed that the 76-year-old had been shortlisted for the job, "but she hasn’t had the OK from Channel 4, so as far as we’re concerned it’s not confirmed.

“She’s definitely part of it – as are quite a few others," the source said.

Now Leith has revealed that after having “two auditions” and “lots of meetings”, she is close but there is one other person alongside her still in the running to replace Mary Berry when the show moves from the BBC to Channel 4.

Leith was speaking at a charity event when she said: “I can wish. I can dream. I've had two auditions with them and lots of meetings.

"So I mean I think I'm close but I know there are two people in the running. One other person,” the BBC reports her as saying.

"Of course I'd love to do it. Who wouldn't want to do it?"

Leith also said that she’d known Berry “for years” and that she “loved it”.