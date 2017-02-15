Outlander’s Claire and Jamie Fraser have been crowned the ‘Champion Ship’ in the first annual RadioTimes.com League of Fandoms vote.

The pairing, who have captured the hearts of readers and viewers alike with their enduring love story in the Scottish time travel drama, claimed more than 40% of the 120,000 votes cast in an intense 24-hour battle on Valentine’s Day.

Hot on their heels were Hannibal’s Hannibal and Will Graham and Versailles’ Monsieur and Chevalier, with Home Fires couple Pat and Marek in fourth place, and Poldark’s Ross and Demelza rounding out the top five.

The vote is one of several tasks in the League of Fandoms, a year-long tournament designed to celebrate the most beloved TV and film franchises – and the people who love them. Twelve teams, representing twelve fandoms, take part in a series of challenges each mont, winning points for their teams along the way.

The winning ChampionShiP couple will get 10 points for their team, the couple in second place will receive 9 points, third place = 8 points, fourth place = 7 points, fifth place = 6 points, sixth place = 5 points, seventh place = 4 points, eighth place = 3 points, ninth place = 2 points and tenth place = 1 point.

Bonus points are also awarded for inventive campaigning on Twitter and Facebook, so it’s little wonder that it was in full flow as the ChampionShip raged online. Bonus points will be awarded to these creative minds.

Team Home Fires - 5 bonus points

Ah, all is revealed #LeagueofFandoms #HomeFires Pat wants to be swept off her feet... pic.twitter.com/hPaUCKsnGT — Jacky Taylor (@talesfromaspace) February 14, 2017

Vote for Pat & Marek this Valentine's @RadioTimes #LeagueOfFandoms as an added bonus it would really annoy bad Bob! https://t.co/ndlLr1Iu4F pic.twitter.com/HGGwwseSZc — Jess Taylor (@loadofolbobbins) February 14, 2017

Team Outlander - 3 bonus points

Team Versailles - 3 bonus points

Please go and vote for our #Versailles #MonCheyv in the #LeagueOfFandoms for the next 24 hrs. Thanks to voters! https://t.co/mUF8TEdk3P pic.twitter.com/lxsIoGHMfD — Edwinne De Mey (@EdwinneMey) February 14, 2017

Team Hannibal - 1 bonus point