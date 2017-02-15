On 19 February 2008, nine year-old Shannon Matthews went missing from The Moorside Estate in Dewsbury, and a hunt ensued which gripped the nation.

The frantic community search led by a local woman, Julie Bushby, is dramatised in a new BBC two-parter starring Sheridan Smith.

Despite the efforts of the police and the community, no trace of Shannon could be found and within a few hours the police investigation took on the scale of a murder enquiry.

Emotional public appeals from her mother Karen Matthews amounted to nothing, and gradually people began to suspect that she might have been involved in the abduction.

Just as all hope was close to fading, Shannon was found alive. The wild celebrations of Julie and the community were rapidly cut short when they learned that Shannon was being held by a man known to Karen.