Jess Woodley has quit Made in Chelsea, confirming that she's "not filming" for the show's upcoming 13th run.

Woodley – who joined MIC back in 2015 – has appeared on four series plus spin-offs in LA and the south of France, enjoying an early tryst with Jamie Laing and a close friendship with Georgina "Toff" Toffolo, although the two fell out in the most recent series.

The 22-year-old confirmed her exit to Star magazine, adding that she was leaving the show to focus on her fashion career.

"I'm not filming for it," she said of the latest series. "It's been fantastic and has given me the platform I've always wanted, but now I'm focusing on my fashion brand.

"The door's always open, but I'm working really closely with Rimmel and taking this time to focus on myself.

"Being on a reality TV show was difficult. It takes a lot of time and is mentally challenging. It's good to reconnect with the real world."

Despite Woodley's absence, plenty of old favourites will return for the new series, including Louise Thompson, Francis Boulle, Oliver Proudlock and more.

The new episodes will also feature cast member Binky Felstead who recently announced she was expecting a baby with fellow cast member Josh "JP" Patterson – a new arrival that Woodley said is "going to be so loved."

Happy Valentine's Day to this gorgeous baby daddy to be. Count myself very lucky to have you in my life @Josh__JP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nMTye9qcVP — Alexandra Felstead (@BinkyFelstead) February 14, 2017

"It's a blessing in disguise," she added. "Binky is going to be a great mum and JP has a good heart, so good luck to them."

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 later this year