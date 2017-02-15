Emmerdale have released a teaser trailer for Robert and Aaron's wedding ahead of next Monday's episode.



Aaron has no idea Robert has planned their big day, and the whole village is roped in to decorate The Woolpack and keep Aaron occupied until romantic Robert is ready to spring the surprise.

In the video, Robert faces opposition from Paddy over the secret nuptials, and there's panic when Aaron goes AWOL. But the final moments of the clip show Robert lifting the boot of the car to reveal Aaron inside, and greeting his unsuspecting other half with a nervous-sounding "happy surprise wedding day..."

It was revealed earlier this week that the police interrupt the proceedings when they burst into The Woolpack, putting the ceremony in jeopardy.

But with Aaron's prison sentence for his assault on Kasim looming, will the boys tie the knot and get their happy ending before he gets sent to jail?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.