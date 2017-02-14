If you’d describe yourself as a “vibrant single” and fancy being the next Olivia Buckland, we’ve got amazing news. Love Island is looking for contestants!

The ITV2 show hosted by Caroline Flack is going to be back for a third series this summer, and this is what you need to do to apply.

As long as you’re over 18 years old, have a passport valid from 1st May 2017 to 31st August 2017 and are free for seven weeks in a row, you might be just what the Love Island producers are looking for.

You can find out more at:

http://www.itv.com/loveisland/news/apply-love-island-2017

Meanwhile the application form you’re going to need is right here:

https://itv.etribez.com/a/itvli/loveisland3/welcome

Good luck!