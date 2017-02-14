Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas thinks she has an admirer next week, but has she got the wrong end of the stick? And could the feeling be mutual?

It's been an emotional time for lonely Laurel who's husband Ashley is living with dementia and recently went into full-time care.

In next Tuesday's episode, Gabby teases her stepmother that Ashley's cute carer Will has a crush on her. Laurel dismisses her claims, but when he turns up at her place with a bottle of wine it looks like Gabby could be on to something.

Laurel then wonders whether the Valentine's roses from a 'mystery admirer' actually came from Will. Cue an awkward confrontation between the pair...

Surely it's too soon for Laurel to move on, with Ashley only just having gone into full-time care due to the rapid progression of his condition? Although handsome Will has certainly been a hit with Emmerdale viewers who have been campaigning to give the character more screen time...

