Emmerdale's David Metcalfe attempts to get in touch with his inner Lothario next week - with it doesn't quite go to plan.

Wanting to prove to his romantic novel-obsessed wife Tracy than truth is better than fiction, Mr Metcalfe opts for a spot of role play to spice things up in the bedroom (or the living room, as our pictures from Monday's episode reveal).

Hiding behind a curtain wearing nothing but a pair of bright red silky boxers and a black cape, dirty David is hoping to spring a saucy surprise on Tracy. Unfortunately the evening doesn't end in an Emmerdale version of Fifty Shades of Grey as events take an unexpected turn. Tune in to find out why - hopefully it will be explained why Trace looks so bored...

