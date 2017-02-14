Ian Beale’s health problems have been the topic of much discussion among EastEnders fans, and there are further developments on that score next week.

After talking about his constant trips to the bathroom and falling asleep in the middle of the day for no apparent reason, Ian attends a health check on Monday. Those daytime naps clearly need investigating as the concerned nurse tells Mr Beale he should visit his GP. Trying to hide his worry, the Walford entrepreneur lies through his teeth to the family that he was given a clean bill of health.

But after what we can only refer to as an ‘embarrassing incident’ (the mind boggles) next Thursday, Ian is forced to reveal all to wife Jane about his health fears.

The Beales decide to go on a health kick, but those mystery illness conspiracy theories sound like they’ll be rumbling on for a while yet…

