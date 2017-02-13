Josie Gibson may have made her name on reality show Big Brother, but perhaps her true calling is on The X Factor as the next Honey G (remember the annoyingly catchy "when I say Honey, you say G"?).

The Jump contestant, who was the first celebrity to leave this year's competition, composed a charming rap dedicated to her competitor Sir Bradley Wiggins.

"This is Josie, on the mike-y, Wiggy Wiggy Wiggy, can't you see," she rapped as Davina McCall made an attempt to twerk (it's not so easy in ski gear).

It was not the only comedy moment in Sunday's episode. Take a look at Kadeena Cox and Emma Parker-Bowles crawling over the finish line at the end of the Snow Cross challenge, fighting desperately for second place...

Getting into bed at 2am on a Saturday... #TheJump pic.twitter.com/jYbDS8tm6H — Channel 4 (@Channel4) February 12, 2017

Sadly, despite Gibson's supportive rap, cycling star Wiggins has now been forced pull out of the competition with a fractured leg.

The Jump continues on Sunday at 7:30pm on Channel 4