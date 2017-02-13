The League of Fandoms returns for a 12 month long battle in 2017 - here's what's happening in February.

HEAD-TO-HEAD MATCH #1

Wednesday February 1st

4pm GMT to 5.30pm GMT

Home Fires v Versailles

The Musketeers v Banished

Outlander v Star Trek

The X-Files v Twin Peaks

Poldark v The Walking Dead

Hannibal v Merlin

Valentine's Day ChampionShip

Nominations: Monday February 13th

ChampionShip Battle: 10am GMT Tuesday Feb 14th to 10am GMT Wednesday Feb 15th

Fans must nominate their favourite couple or 'Ship' via RadioTimes.com's Facebook and Twitter accounts on Monday February 13th. Only one nomination per person will be counted.

The most popular will be selected to represent their team in the League of Fandoms Valentine's Day ChampionShip.

The winning couple will get 10 points for their team, the couple in second place will receive 9 points, third place = 8 points, fourth place = 7 points, fifth place = 6 points, sixth place = 5 points, seventh place = 4 points, eighth place = 3 points, ninth place = 2 points and tenth place = 1 point.

Bonus points will be awarded for inventive campaigning on Twitter and Facebook, so don't be afraid to have some fun!

Head to Head Match #2

Thursday February 16th

4pm GMT to 5.30pm GMT

Banished v Home Fires

Star Trek v Versailles

Twin Peaks v The Musketeers

The Walking Dead v Outlander

Merlin v The X-Files

Hannibal v Poldark

Watch this space for the rest of February's fixtures, coming VERY soon