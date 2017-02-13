We like James Corden’s thinking: numerous Grammy winning musicians have belted out classic pop tunes to help make his Carpool Karaoke a huge phenomenon – so when he came to host the Grammys, he returned the favour.

At Sunday’s 59th Grammy Awards ceremony, the Late Late Show squeezed a panoply of stars into a cardboard cutout of his 4x4 for a sing-a-long of Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline. Jennifer Lopez, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, John Legend, Ryan Tedder, Jason Derulo, Blue Ivy and Mr Diamond himself were all there. And that’s before the whole blimmen audience joined in.

Emotional (with a heavy dose of awkward mistimings), it’s all here for you to see.