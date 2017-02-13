Hollyoaks have confirmed a member of the Nightingale family will be killed off in the coming weeks.

In an official behind-the-scenes video, actor Jared Garfield, who plays Nathan Nightingale, revealed the cast were filming scenes for a funeral for one of his on-screen family. Narrowing it down even more, Garfield confirmed it was one of the kids... So that rules out Marnie or Mac, and could be James, Ellie or Alfie - or even Nathan himself (this is Hollyoaks, so don't rule out the possibility of characters turning up to their own funeral...).

Also in the video was Dallas legend Linda Gray, who Garfield confirmed was part of the scenes as Tabby, grandmother to the Nightingale clan. Gray made her first appearance in Hollyoaks last November and returned for a second stint of filming last month, with rumours circulating at the time it was for a funeral. So we know for definite, but which of Tabby's grandchildren will meet their maker?

The smart money is on James, as on-screen boyfriend John Paul McQueen is also leaving the show following actor James Sutton's decision to quit - reportedly in an explosive car crash stunt.

Hollyoaks are keeping tight-lipped, but the death is expected to air later this month.