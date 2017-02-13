Sir Bradley Wiggins, Olympic athlete and the biggest name on this year’s The Jump, has left the Channel 4 winter sports reality show due to a leg injury.

The 36-year-old suffered a small fracture while taking part in snowcross training, but assured fans it was no “horror crash” and would not require surgery or a cast.

Posting on Twitter, the five-time Olympic cycling champ said he was "gutted” about leaving the series so early but would still be appearing in pre-filmed scenes in the next two episodes.

Gutted to be leaving The Jump. I wanted to give you an injury update... — Brad Wiggins (@SirWiggo) February 12, 2017

1/2 Seen a specialist, I have a small leg fracture & need to rest for 3/6 weeks. Good news no surgery or cast required. — Brad Wiggins (@SirWiggo) February 12, 2017

2/2 Huge thanks to the crew & good luck to all of the cast. Due to the way the show is filmed I'll still be on until show 4, so tune in 👍🏻 — Brad Wiggins (@SirWiggo) February 12, 2017

No horror smash, small training injury which means I can't compete. No terrible break, no cast, just need to rest it. — Brad Wiggins (@SirWiggo) February 12, 2017

Wiggo’s withdrawal from the show comes after previous worries the Olympian would have to quit due to an ankle injury.

The 2012 Tour de France winner has joined the ever-growing list of injured contestants, with seven celebrities forced to drop out last year alone due to accidents on the slopes. This year, Irish model Vogue Williams left the contest before it even began after hurting her knee, and was replaced by model Amy Willerton.

Wiggo wasn't the only star to exit the show this week. Although he escaped injury, comedian and presenter Mark Dolan was the second celebrity to get the ski boot off the 2017 series. He faced the jump after his team lost the snowcross challenge, but only managed a distance of 9.2 metres – a metre short of his nearest opponent Emma Parker Bowles (10.55 metres).

So who'll be the next celeb to go? And, more importantly, will they be eliminated by the jump or injury?

The Jump continues on Channel 4 this Sunday at 7:30pm