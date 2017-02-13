It wasn’t only Adele who gave a spectacular tribute to a late music icon at this year's Grammys: Bruno Mars led a celebration of Prince, who died in April last year.

Mars joined forces with The Time – a band formed by Prince and who co-wrote Jungle Love and The Bird with the legendary singer – at the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday evening.

After The Time kicked off the performance with their two hits, Mars took to the stage dressed in Prince's signature sparkly, purple suit for a cover of the legendary artist’s Let's Go Crazy, performing a high-powered guitar solo.

Prepare yourself for some goosebumps…

Yeah

RT@RJthaDon89

Bruno Mars the only person that could've pulled off a Prince tribute right pic.twitter.com/fRTdK2Vm2d #GRAMMYs #music — Roberto Blizzard (@VeganYogaDude) February 13, 2017

Prince passed away at his Paisley Park estate last year. He is remembered as an innovative and experimental musician, whose work spanned multiple genres including funk, soul, pop and rock.

He became a huge star during the 80s with albums such as 1999, Purple Rain and Sign O' the Times and songs including Raspberry Beret, Little Red Corvette, Alphabet Street and When Doves Cry.