Only Adele could pull this off: the 28-year-old singing superstar stopped a tribute to George Michael mid-song, before starting again and getting it spot on.

Performing on the stage of the 59th annual Grammy awards last night, the singer cursed, apologised and asked to restart the slowed-down version of Michael’s Fastlove.

“I’m sorry for swearing and I’m sorry for starting again,” Adele said. “I can’t mess this up for him. I’m sorry, I can’t”.

And so the music and images of Michael projected in the background were reset, and Adele knocked the ballad version of the dance track out of the park – before later going on to win five Grammys, including Best Album and Best Single.

Watch: @Adele's emotionally charged tribute to George Michael with this utterly beautiful rendition of Fastlove: pic.twitter.com/EpEg3DeYF4 — Billy (@nothankyoumary) February 13, 2017

After finishing she received a standing ovation from the crowd.

.@Adele, you get every do over you ever need. Ever. #GRAMMYs — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 13, 2017

It wasn’t the only performance of the night to go without a glitch. During a Metallica/Lady Gaga mashup of Moth Into Flame, singer James Hetfield’s microphone failed, forcing him to share a mic with the queen of pop.

MIC FEED: Lady Gaga performing performing 'Moth Into Flame' with Metallica at the #GRAMMYS! pic.twitter.com/895Six4pqL — xoxo, Angel (@MonstersSpain) February 13, 2017

It was the same story last year, where technical difficulties plagued Adele’s performance of All I Ask: her microphone cut out and a extra guitar appeared to be playing after her song. Afterwards she tweeted: “The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that’s what the guitar sound was. It made it sound out of tune. Shit happens”.

But being a George Michael fan, this year Adele made sure she paid proper tribute to the singer who died at his home aged 53 late last year.

You did him good, Adele.