We’ve had Kanye West gatecrash a Grammys speech to worship Beyoncé – and now we’ve had Adele doing it. In her own speech.

Despite winning the best album prize at yesterday’s Grammy Awards for her album 25, Adele said couldn’t accept the prize ahead of Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

"I can't possibly accept this award," Adele said. "I'm very humbled and grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé."

She continued: "The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and well thought-out and beautiful and soul-bearing... we all got to see another side to you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that.

"All of us artists here f**king adore you. You are our light, and the way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. I love you, I always have and I always will."

And then, by accident or not, the 28-year-old singer snapped her award in two. Yes, actually.

Still, at least she’s got some spares. Adele picked up five awards in total last night, including best single (for Hello) and best pop solo performance (Hello again). She also pulled-off an emotional tribute to George Michael with a ballad version of his dance anthem Fastlove. Well, after re-starting the track halfway through.

And as for Beyoncé, she picked up only two awards (best music video for formation, and best urban contemporary album for Lemonade), despite nine nominations. The pregnant-with-twins singer also had the crowd feeling slightly nervous with her chair-tipping dance routine.

I keep watching Beyoncé lean in that chair 🗣YASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS https://t.co/fqG0qcT68Z pic.twitter.com/LR92fJU1b5 — Kanise Wiggins (@PATTYGOTCAKE) February 13, 2017

Fortunately, Beyoncé wasn’t hurt in the performance, leaving the total casualty count of the night at zero. Well, if you’re not counting Adele’s golden gramophone.