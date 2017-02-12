The Jump, Channel 4's injury-prone entertainment series, is back, and somehow the show has convinced another batch of celebrities to risk life and limb on the snowy slopes of Austria.

But which celebrities have already come off worse in the mad mountain challenge? Here is a (regularly updated) list of all the injured stars who have become victims of The Jump 2017.

Vogue Williams

The model and TV personality became the first casualty of The Jump, pulling out of the show before the first episode had even aired.

She's staying positive though: "My knee will heal and If the show comes back next year I'll be in it to win it." More fool her...