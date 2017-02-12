Just two couples remain as Dance Dance Dance reaches its final episode: Jonny Labey with his girlfriend Chrissy Brooke, and Lucy-Jo Hudson with her friend Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton.

Jonny and Chrissy have topped the leader board every week so far – but as the scores are wiped and reset at zero, who knows who will be going home with the trophy?

This week, the dancers' stamina will be tested to the limits as each couple performs four dances: a solo each, a repeat of their favourite duo performance, and a brand-new duo dance.

Before you watch the ITV show on Sunday, take a look at what dances they'll be recreating – from Lady Gaga's Telephone to Justin Bieber's Love Yourself to Gene Kelly's Singin' in the Rain.

Jonny Labey and Chrissy Brooke

Jonny's solo: Usher, Caught Up

Repeated duo performance: Michael Jackson, Scream

Chrissy's solo: Lady Gaga, Telephone

Final duo: P!nk, Try

Lucy-Jo Hudson and Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton

Rohan's solo: Gene Kelly's Singin' In The Rain

Repeated duo performance: Blues Brothers, Shake A Tail Feather

Lucy-Jo's solo: Beyoncé, Run the World (Girls)

Final duo: Justin Bieber, Love Yourself

The Dance Dance Dance final airs on Sunday 12th February at 6.30pm