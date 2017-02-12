Terry Pratchett fans were moved to tears as the best-selling author was brought back to life through documentary Back In Black.

Telling the story of the late Discworld creator in his own words, actor Paul Kaye perfectly emulated Pratchett in the film by director Charlie Russell, who had made three documentaries with Pratchett before he passed away.

Back in Black told Pratchett's story from his schooldays to when passed away in 2015 at the age of 66 after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Fans of the fantasy writer, who sold over 75 million copies of his books around the world, took to Twitter to say how moved they were watching the BBC2 documentary.

Loved #TerryPratchett #BackInBlack on @BBCTwo a brilliant program and a fine tribute to the man, made me cry and laugh. I'll rearead Mort ❤️ — Rhian Heulwen Price (@lestrade221) February 12, 2017

To see @neilhimself in tears describing how he misses his friend had me crying too, we all felt we knew him. @terryandrob #BackInBlack — Chris Taylor (@chris6770) February 12, 2017

#BackInBlack @terryandrob A brilliant tribute, laughing and crying at the same time! — Andrea (@rufusmama66) February 12, 2017

The #Pratchett doco #BackInBlack was awesome tonight. I laughed and cried in equal measure. — Dominic Tarn (@domtarn) February 12, 2017

That was a beautifully realised programme. RIP Terry Pratchett. #BackInBlack pic.twitter.com/126g4LbOD9 — Nathan Francis (@NathanFrancis__) February 11, 2017

So, I watched #BackInBlack last night, couldn't tweet, was in floods of tears. Missing #terrypratchett so much. Quiet weekend to recover. — Claire (@WriterClaireC) February 12, 2017

Of making the programme, Russell had said: "I knew that he'd hate the idea of a conventional film full of people saying nice things about him.

"He would have wanted to do things differently, to come back and be in his own documentary and because we couldn't do that the next best thing was to get an actor to play him."

Russell also described Kaye's portrayal of the author as "uncanny".

"We all just felt like Terry had walked back into our lives."