Terry Pratchett fans were moved to tears as the best-selling author was brought back to life through documentary Back In Black.
Telling the story of the late Discworld creator in his own words, actor Paul Kaye perfectly emulated Pratchett in the film by director Charlie Russell, who had made three documentaries with Pratchett before he passed away.
Back in Black told Pratchett's story from his schooldays to when passed away in 2015 at the age of 66 after a battle with Alzheimer’s.
Fans of the fantasy writer, who sold over 75 million copies of his books around the world, took to Twitter to say how moved they were watching the BBC2 documentary.
Of making the programme, Russell had said: "I knew that he'd hate the idea of a conventional film full of people saying nice things about him.
"He would have wanted to do things differently, to come back and be in his own documentary and because we couldn't do that the next best thing was to get an actor to play him."
Russell also described Kaye's portrayal of the author as "uncanny".
"We all just felt like Terry had walked back into our lives."