Skins star turned Hollywood darling Dev Patel was left stunned when he picked up the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Lion at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards.

The actor beat out Golden Globe winner and Oscars favourite Mahershala Ali (star of Moonlight) to take the honour and cause something of an awards season upset.

"Wow! That just happened! Words, words, words. Oh my God. This is so overwhelming" said Patel as he picked up his statuette. "You know, I sit at home and watch this with my family, who are here with me tonight, and it's just such an overwhelming feeling. Mum, Dad, Gomul, I love you guys so much", he added.

And there was someone else special Patel remembered as he chatted with press backstage - the character who first made him a household name among British teenagers a decade ago, Skins' very own Anwar Kharral.

"If Anwar was here he'd be off his face right now", Patel laughed, recalling how his former cast mate turned Game of Thrones star Chris Dempsie had recently texted him to say "mate, can you believe it's been ten years?".

Sounds like there's no fear of Patel forgetting his roots, then.

We always did think he was a good'un.

The BAFTAs were held at London's Royal Albert Hall and attended by the likes of Meryl Streep, JK Rowling, Mel Brooks, Prince William and many, many more.