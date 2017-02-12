Years in Den: 1

Age: 42

Estimated net worth: £12 million (as of 2015)

Where it all began: She started working in the restaurant industry at the age of 13

Business area: Food and drink

Business portfolio includes: Indian restaurant chain The Bombay Bicycle Club, The London Cocktail Club, and Letssavemoney.com

Den style: Cool and cautious

Best quote: “This is the most ridiculous pitch – I never expected to sit here and be offended in this way. I mean you have just stood here and it’s just completely and utterly wasting time, I am out”

Total invested in the Den: £252,500