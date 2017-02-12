Years in Den: 1
Age: 42
Estimated net worth: £12 million (as of 2015)
Where it all began: She started working in the restaurant industry at the age of 13
Business area: Food and drink
Business portfolio includes: Indian restaurant chain The Bombay Bicycle Club, The London Cocktail Club, and Letssavemoney.com
Den style: Cool and cautious
Best quote: “This is the most ridiculous pitch – I never expected to sit here and be offended in this way. I mean you have just stood here and it’s just completely and utterly wasting time, I am out”
Total invested in the Den: £252,500