I, Daniel Blake has won the prize for Best British Film at the Bafta Film Awards 2017, seeing off competition from American Honey, Denial, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Notes on Blindness and Under the Shadow.

Ken Loach's tour de force, chronicling the desperate and unfair nature of the British benefits system, earned five Bafta nominations in total and won Loach the coveted Palme D'Or at Cannes last year.

It stars Dave Johns as a middle-aged carpenter and Hayley Squires as a single mother brought together by their struggles.

The BAFTAs, hosted by Stephen Fry, were held at London's Royal Albert Hall and attended by the likes of Meryl Streep, JK Rowling, Mel Brooks, Nicole Kidman, Prince William and many, many more.