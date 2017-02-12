Troublemaker Keegan Baker has been getting on the wrong of a number of Walford residents since he arrived on EastEnders earlier this year. But might he be meeting his match in the form of Denise Fox?

Up to this point, fans of the BBC1 soap have seen Keegan getting on the wrong side of both Bex and Louise, while Shakil's mum Carmel was also warned of him being a bad influence.

Now, in scenes to be shown on Monday 20 February, Denise will be seen getting into an argument with Keegan for being disrespectful.

But as the situation spirals out of control, how far will Denise go in order to make her point?

