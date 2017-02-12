Call The Midwife has seen too many departures from Nonnatus House this series so with both Sister Mary Cynthia and Patsy gone, the nuns decided to enlist a new pair of hands, hiring former army nurse Valerie Dyer in episode four.

Except, we'e met her somewhere before, haven't we? Here's why her face looks so familiar...

Who is Valerie Dyer?

Quick-thinking Valerie is a Poplar native who served in the army as a nurse. When she left the military she returned home to Poplar where she’s been working as a barmaid ever since.

Where have we seen Valerie Dyer before?

She first popped up in series six, episode two when she assisted Shelagh during a factory fire.

Uk fans! #callthemidwife tonight! Local girl Valerie helps out in a crisis...

Valerie said her mum wouldn’t believe she’d been to Nonnatus House, admitting that she and her friends had been watching the midwives since they were very young.

“We thought you brought the baby in the bag,” she laughed as she told stories of watching the midwives arrive on their bicycles during her childhood.

That’s what put her on Sister Julienne’s radar and prompted the nun to approach her when advertising for a new midwife.

Who plays Valerie Dyer?

Valerie is played by British actress Jennifer Kirby. She’s got quite the stage CV having performed with The Royal Shakespeare Company playing Katherine in Henry V and Lady Percy in Henry IV.

Kirby played Elizabeth Bennet in Pride and Prejudice at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and also appeared in Holby City.

Call The Midwife continues on BBC1 on Sunday nights at 8pm